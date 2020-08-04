× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON -- It should not be this hard to reach a bipartisan compromise when it comes to the $600-a-week federal unemployment supplement Congress approved earlier this year to help Americans who lost their jobs during the lockdown. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has made clear she prefers to let the benefits expire rather than compromise with Republicans, so that she can blame President Donald Trump for the pain inflicted on Americans.

Economists on both the left and right agree that we need to responsibly phase out the temporary federal enhancement. Ending it with no replacement would hurt workers and damage the economy. But continuing it in its current form would hold back our economic recovery by creating a disincentive for millions of Americans to return to work - because they can make more money staying home.

According to the University of Chicago and American Action Forum, 60% to 70% of individuals on unemployment are making more than they did in their last job thanks to the federal supplement - and the bottom 20% of wage earners are making, on average, double what they made before. If the $600 supplement continues unchanged for six more months, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that "roughly five of every six recipients would receive benefits that exceeded the weekly amounts they could expect to earn from work during those six months."