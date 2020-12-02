His message should be about the future, warning members of his loyal base that their shared legacy is at stake. If Democrats prevail, he should explain, they will reverse all of the progress he made in the past four years, including his tax reform and his judicial appointments.

They will pack the courts with activist judges and pack the Senate by granting statehood to the District of Columbia.

And they will enact radical legislation on immigration, climate, energy and health care that he will struggle to reverse in four years’ time. He should tell voters: Everything we have worked for is on the line. Because it is.

The stakes in Georgia could not be higher — for the country and for Trump personally. He is the first president in 128 years who has a realistic chance of reclaiming the presidency four years after losing it.