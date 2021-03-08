First, government scientists relied on a flu surveillance system that failed to detect the spread of covid-19. They were looking for a spike in patients presenting with flu-like symptoms at hospitals, but because many of those infected with covid were asymptomatic, they were not picked up by this monitoring.

Second, they bungled the development of a diagnostic test for covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refused to allow commercial and academic labs to develop tests, and limited tests to people who had traveled to foreign hot spots or reported contact with someone with a confirmed case. And then scientists at the CDC contaminated the only approved test kits with sloppy lab practices, rendering them ineffective.

As a result, they thought the virus was not spreading when, in fact, it was spreading like wildfire. This is why Anthony Fauci kept telling us there was nothing to worry about. On Feb. 17, 2020, he told USA Today that people should be more worried about the “real and present danger” of seasonal flu. On Feb. 29, he said, “there is no need to change anything that you’re doing.” On March 9, he advised that “If you are a healthy young person, there is no reason if you want to go on a cruise ship, go on a cruise ship.” On March 10, Fauci was adamant that “as a nation, the risk is relatively low.” That was disastrously wrong.