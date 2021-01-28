The irony is that many of those leading the charge against Cheney helped Trump spread the Big Lie — that the election was stolen and that Congress could overturn the result. Rep. Paul A. Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted a photo of the crowd at the Jan. 6 rally with the message: “Biden should concede. I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there.” Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told rally attendants, “Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass!” Yet they have the audacity to allege that it is Cheney who brought the Republican conference “into disrepute”?

When Trump was firing up the crowd at the rally, he went after two people by name: then-Vice President Mike Pence and Cheney. “We’ve got to get rid of the weak congresspeople, the ones that aren’t any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world, we’ve got to get rid of them,” Trump said. Yet for Cheney, it’s not just Trump’s incitement of the riot that justified his impeachment, but the fact that he refused to send help once the assault began. When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and others trapped inside the Capitol urged the president to call for calm, Trump refused. To the contrary, he incited the rioters further, tweeting as Pence was hiding from a mob demanding his execution that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country.” Not until some three hours into the assault did Trump finally post a video telling his supporters to go home. “The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence,” Cheney said. “He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”