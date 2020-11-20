Why not accept one of these offers? The only logical answer is that any stimulus would have boosted the economy before the election, and Pelosi was willing to drive the economy into a ditch to hurt Trump.

Well, Trump lost — but so did Pelosi. Voters took their anger out on House Democrats. Pelosi will now preside over the smallest House majority in years, and is in danger of losing the House in 2022.

So, has she learned her lesson? Apparently not. Pelosi is still insisting on $2.2 trillion or nothing. This is shameful. We are in the midst of the worst spike in new covid cases since the pandemic began. Many states are imposing lockdown orders, businesses are being forced to close, and workers are once again being laid off. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has offered to pass the $500 billion package immediately, which includes a $300-per-week enhanced unemployment benefit and more Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses. Why not get immediate help into people’s hands for the next few months and then pass another larger bill when we have a new Congress and a new president?