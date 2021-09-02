What current British officials would say only in private, former prime minister Tony Blair said in public — declaring Biden’s withdrawal “imbecilic” and his abandonment of the Afghan people “tragic, dangerous” and “unnecessary.”

But the damage Biden has done extends far beyond the “special relationship” with Britain. Our NATO allies were in Afghanistan only because America was attacked on 9/11, and there were more NATO than U.S. forces in Afghanistan when Biden made the decision to withdraw — so his surrender undermines the credibility of the entire alliance. Merkel’s designated successor, Armin Laschet, declared Biden’s handling of Afghanistan the “biggest debacle NATO has seen since its foundation.” And our European allies are the ones most likely to pay the price for that debacle.

The last time Biden helped preside over a disastrous withdrawal of U.S. forces — from Iraq in 2011 — Europe suffered the brunt of the blowback, as the Islamic State carried out attacks in Germany, France, Belgium, Denmark and Britain. If and when the blowback from Biden’s Afghan withdrawal reaches Europe’s shores, our allies will rightly blame Biden for the carnage.