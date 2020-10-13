During the primaries, Biden opposed court-packing. In July, he said in Iowa, “No, I’m not prepared to go on and try to pack the court, because we’ll live to rue that day.” During a primary debate, he said, “I would not get into court-packing. We add three justices; next time around, we lose control, they add three justices. We begin to lose any credibility the court has at all.” So why not just repeat those words and be done with it?

Biden instead said the Republican effort to confirm Barrett is “the court-packing the public should be focused on.” Sorry, filling existing vacancies is not court-packing. Court-packing has a clear definition—increasing the number of justices. Republicans have not done that—not when they declined to move on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016 and not today as they move to confirm Barrett to fill the vacancy left by the death last month of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.