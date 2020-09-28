In 2016, Trump put out a list of candidates for the Supreme Court, and this month he released a new list for 2020. Biden is refusing to do the same. Why? He has said he plans to put a Black woman on the court, so he must have some names in mind. Indeed, Biden said in June, “We are putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court.” Why not share that list with voters as Trump has? Simple. Because Biden knows that doing so will help Trump. But Biden’s position is unsustainable. He says he should be allowed to pick Ginsburg’s successor but won’t say who his nominee might be.

Similarly, Biden can’t continue to dodge questions about court packing. The fact is, many Democrats supported packing the court long before Ginsburg died. Even if she had survived into Biden’s potential first term, and Justice Stephen Breyer retired, confirming both of their successors would not have altered the ideological makeup of the court. Democrats likely would not be satisfied simply swapping out liberal justices. They would have used Merrick Garland’s “stolen” seat as a pretext to install a liberal majority. Now Ginsburg’s “stolen” seat will provide the excuse.