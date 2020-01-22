Some have speculated that Bolton may be motivated to testify against Trump because of his acrimonious exit from the White House and his disagreement with some of Trump’s foreign policy decisions. Please. Whatever he thinks of the way Trump treated him, Bolton has been treated far worse by Democrats. Have they forgotten how they tried to ruin his professional reputation and filibustered his nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, forcing President George W. Bush to install him in the post temporarily with a recess appointment? Or how, when Trump appointed Bolton as national security adviser, Democrats excoriated Bolton for being, as Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., called him, “a grave danger to the American people”?

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

As for policy disagreements with Trump, I’m sure there are many areas where Bolton does not approve of Trump’s foreign policy. But there are more where he does. Does anyone think Bolton is eager to bring down the president who launched the military strikes that killed Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani — and to do so to help Democrats who openly criticized Trump for launching that strike? Bolton obviously agrees with Trump more than he disagrees, or else he would never have joined his administration.