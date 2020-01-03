But instead of praising Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of “engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions” and complained in a statement that he had done so without consulting Congress and “without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran.”

That is absurd. Trump did not need an AUMF. Soleimani and Muhandis were both designated as global terrorists. Muhandis was designated in 2009, and according to U.S. officials was responsible for smuggling armor-piercing IEDs from Iran into Iraq that killed hundreds of U.S. soldiers. Soleimani was his commander and the architect of virtually every major Iranian terrorist action for decades. They were in the midst of planning another attack, reportedly against the U.S. Embassy, which is sovereign U.S. territory. Trump does not need Congress’ permission to take military action to protect U.S. citizens from terrorists.

And Trump’s action was not “provocative.” He is not the one escalating; Iran has been escalating for months. And now, Iran needs to understand that if it escalates further in response to this defensive action, the United States has made clear what the next step will be. In public comments last summer, Pompeo said that if Iran killed Americans in Iraq, the U.S. “response likely would not take place in Iraq but would likely take place in Iran itself.”

Trump hit Soleimani in Iraq because he made the mistake of coming there to plan a terrorist attack. But if Iran miscalculates again, then the regime has been warned: Next time, the target will likely be Iran.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0