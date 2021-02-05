This means that if Democrats tried to pass the minimum wage as part of the budget reconciliation process, the Senate parliamentarian would advise the presiding officer that a minimum-wage increase is out of order. There are two ways Democrats could overcome that obstacle. First, they could use a blunt instrument and invoke the “nuclear option” to eliminate the Byrd rule altogether. But they’d need 50 votes to do that, and Manchin and Sinema may balk. This is especially true since the Byrd rule is named for Sen. Robert C. Byrd of West Virginia, whom Manchin counts as mentor. In an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Manchin said he would vote to protect the Byrd rule and “defend the legacy of Robert C. Byrd.”

But there is another way around the Byrd rule that Manchin cannot so easily block. Vice President Harris, serving as presiding officer of the Senate, could simply ignore the Senate parliamentarian and rule that a minimum-wage increase does not violate the Byrd rule. Republicans would then have to muster 60 votes to overrule her. That means even if both Manchin and Sinema voted with Republicans, they could not stop Harris. Their only option would be to vote against the entire reconciliation bill, killing their party’s entire covid relief package.