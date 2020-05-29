If mail-in ballots are adopted widely for the 2020 election, mass failures would be inevitable because about half the states have either no or extremely limited vote-by-mail options, and thus lack the experience or infrastructure for sending out, receiving or securing millions of mail-in ballots. We’d be conducting an experiment of unprecedented scale right in the middle of one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history.

Moreover, there is a huge difference between sending ballots to a small number of citizens who request them and requiring that they be mailed to every registered voter, as Democrats are demanding. Under the Democrats’ plan, ballots would inevitably be sent to wrong addresses or inactive voters, putting millions of blank ballots into circulation—an invitation for fraud. Add to that the danger of what Democrats call “community ballot collection” (aka “ballot harvesting”) where campaign workers collect absentee ballots in bulk and deliver them to election officials, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Democrats are already expressing concern that Trump may not accept the results if he loses. So why would they give him an excuse to do so? Maybe because Democrats don’t believe they can win without mail-in voting. During a pandemic, only the most motivated voters are going to show up at the polls, and Democrats have a massive enthusiasm gap with Trump. A March Washington Post-ABC News poll found that just 24% of Biden supporters said they were “very” enthusiastic about supporting him, which is “the lowest [level of enthusiasm] on record for a Democratic presidential candidate in 20 years of ABC/Post polls.” By contrast, more than twice as many Trump’s supporters—53%—are “very” enthusiastic about supporting him. While Trump voters would walk over broken glass to get him reelected, Democrats are terrified their voters won’t get out of bed to vote for former vice president Joe Biden. Solution? Let them vote from their beds.