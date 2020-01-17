WASHINGTON — In January 1999, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., voted against a resolution allowing witnesses to be subpoenaed during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. A day later, he voted for an amendment offered by Sen. Tom Daschle, D.-S.D., to prohibit any further evidence, argument or deliberations except for two hours of concluding argument by each side. But now, as Senate minority leader, Schumer is singing a different tune. “If you want the truth, you have to have witnesses,” he insists. “Who has ever heard of a trial without witnesses and documents?”

Be careful what you wish for, Senator. If the Democratic House managers can call witnesses, so can the president’s legal team. Democrats might soon find that Trump is not the only one on trial — former vice president Joe Biden will be as well.

If Democrats call former national security adviser John Bolton to testify, Republicans can call Hunter Biden. His testimony would be relevant, as George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley recently pointed out, because part of Trump’s defense is that he raised Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian business dealings in his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a larger concern about corruption in Ukraine. If Hunter Biden’s contract with Burisma was corrupt, then Trump can argue raising it had a “public purpose.”