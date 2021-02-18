WASHINGTON — Americans of a certain age remember the days before Spotify when we made mix tapes of bands we loved. In college in the late 1980s, my friends and I would play them during long road trips, savoring the chance to expose each other to new artists.

On one particular trip, a friend popped a tape into the cassette player — but instead of music, a voice came on the radio. It was a scratchy recording of a talk show from New York’s WABC. “You have to hear this guy,” my friend said. The voice was that of Rush Limbaugh. My friend had recorded a week’s worth of shows, and we listened to them the whole trip.

For a budding young conservative at the dawn of the age of political correctness, Limbaugh was a revelation. He was funny, irreverent, iconoclastic and unapologetically conservative. Back then, those of us on the right had few places to turn. National Review arrived in the mailbox twice a month, and we watched William F. Buckley Jr.’s “Firing Line” on PBS. But there was no Fox News and few alternatives to the left-leaning media. Then Limbaugh burst onto the scene, declaring himself “America’s anchorman.” He not only became the most successful radio talk-show host in the country, he launched an entire industry — creating the phenomenon of conservative talk radio and reaching an entirely new audience for conservative ideas.