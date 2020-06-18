× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a rally this weekend in Tulsa, where he will bask in the adulation of his adoring base. His approval rating is the most stable in modern presidential history. No president has ever had such a committed core of supporters.

But Trump’s Achilles’ heel has been his seeming lack of interest in not just rallying his base but also expanding it by winning over skeptics who did not vote for him in 2016 yet have benefited from his policies. The recent crises facing our country have provided a historic opportunity to sway these voters, one that Trump has so far failed to seize. It’s not too late to do so — and his Tulsa rally is the place to start.

After the Democrats’ failed impeachment drive, Trump’s approval rose to 49% in the Gallup poll — an all-time high for him. The poll also showed that 63% approved of his handling of the economy. That meant 14% approved of his policies but did not approve of him — yet. If he could win even some of those voters over, he could not just win reelection but do so in a landslide.