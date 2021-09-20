Well, if Milley wants credit for stopping Trump from causing an imagined military disaster, then he also gets the blame for not stopping President Biden from causing an actual military disaster. Where was this bold, brazen general — willing to bend the chain of command in the name of national security — when Biden oversaw the worst U.S. military catastrophe in modern times in Afghanistan?

When Trump was in office, Milley had no compunction about standing up to the president on Afghanistan. Axios reports that after the 2020 elections, unbeknown to his national security team, Trump had a presidential decision memorandum drawn up ordering all U.S. forces be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021. When news reached the Pentagon, Milley was “appalled” and swung into action. In the Oval Office, Milley, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and acting defense secretary Christopher Miller “all aligned against the plan.” They “painted a vivid picture of Kabul falling to the Taliban if U.S. forces withdrew precipitously in the final days of the Trump presidency” and invoked the specter of America’s withdrawal from Saigon, warning “this would be Trump’s legacy if he rushed to the exit.” In the end, they persuaded Trump to leave a residual force of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan when he left office.