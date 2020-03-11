× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

But the deeper problem for Sanders is that his entire campaign is built on a fundamentally flawed premise. In an interview on “Meet the Press,” Sanders said the economy “is working phenomenally well for Trump’s billionaire friends, not for working Americans.” Working Americans disagreed. A recent Gallup poll found that 63% of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, the highest economic approval of any president in two decades. As Trump explained in his State of the Union address, America has been experiencing a “blue-collar boom.” On his watch, the economy has added almost half a million manufacturing jobs, after losing nearly 300,000 during the Obama administration.

Last year, the Marist poll asked voters whether “the economy is working well for you personally.” Nearly two-thirds said yes, including 64% of those without a college education and 61% of nonwhite people. Who disagreed? Progressives (59% of whom said the economy was not working well for them personally) and those who are liberal or very liberal (55% of whom said the same). In other words, Sanders supporters. Sanders is campaigning in a socialist bubble. His message resonates with the far left, but not with the working class.