WASHINGTON — In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden extended an olive branch to supporters of former president Donald Trump: “Let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again. Hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another. Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path.” He asked them to “hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart. If you still disagree so be it, that’s democracy.” But, he said, the time had come to “end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal” and promised that “my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation.”

For a nation wounded by rancor, division and insurrection, those words were a balm. But, as Biden also noted in his address, delivering on those promises “requires so much more than words.” What he does in his first days in office will determine whether his words will have real meaning. If Biden really wants to restore unity, there are three specific steps he could take.