WASHINGTON -- First President Joe Biden sparked a self-inflicted crisis on the southern border. Then he sparked a self-inflicted crisis in Afghanistan. Now the president and his Democratic allies on Capitol Hill are about to spark another self-inflicted crisis by failing to raise the debt limit, putting America at risk of default. And like all the other crises they have manufactured, they are blaming everyone but themselves.

Democrats do not need Republican votes to raise the debt limit. They control the White House and both houses of Congress. And they have a legislative vehicle -- a budget reconciliation bill -- that they can use that requires no Republican votes. They already passed one reconciliation bill in March without including a debt-limit increase, and now they are preparing to pass another. All they need to do to avert a fiscal crisis is include a debt-limit increase in that bill and -- poof! -- the problem is solved. House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., admitted as much in an interview on MSNBC, declaring, "We can do it through reconciliation," but "leadership has said they don't want to do that."