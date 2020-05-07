But despite your best efforts, one of your employees gets sick — and sues you for negligence. Or perhaps you seek to verify an employee’s COVID-19 status or their vulnerability due to underlying health conditions, and they sue you for violating their health privacy. Or maybe you decide not to hire an at-risk worker, and they sue you for age or disability discrimination. Or perhaps shortages of masks and protective gear persist, and so you allow your workers to provide their own — and are sued for failing to supply or train your employees in the use of personal protective equipment.

And it’s not just reopened businesses like yours that need protection. Think of all the grocery stores, pharmacies and other firms that continued to operate through the worst of the pandemic. Are we as a country going to reward them for keeping us supplied during the lockdown by exposing them to frivolous litigation? How about companies that shifted operations to make items that are new to them, such as cleaning products and hand sanitizers? Should they be subject to lawsuits because they stepped up in a crisis to produce things our country desperately needed?