Second, if Democrats don’t transmit the articles of impeachment, they lose the fairness argument. Right now, Democrats claim they are delaying in the name of “fairness.” But what is really unfair is to accuse the president of high crimes and misdemeanors and then deny him a trial in which he can clear his name. Democrats were the ones who rushed the process, setting an artificial deadline to impeach before Christmas. And now they say the Senate should call witnesses they were in too much of a hurry to wait for? The longer they delay, the weaker their fairness argument becomes in the eyes of the American people.

Third, if they don’t send over the articles, House Democrats undermine their case that Trump engaged in obstruction of Congress.

Democrats say the president obstructed Congress by refusing to provide witnesses and documents. It is a ridiculous charge. When a dispute arises between the executive and legislative branches, the president has a right to appeal to the third equal branch of government — the judiciary. That’s exactly what Trump did. It was the Democrats who said they could not wait for the courts to decide, because the matter was too urgent. But now, suddenly, they have all the time in the world? Delaying sending the impeachment articles to the Senate makes a mockery of the obstruction charge.