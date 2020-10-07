WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is a blessing in disguise, because it has given him one last chance to win over millions of reluctant voters who approve of his policies but not of him. His illness has created a moment of sympathy, and with it an unexpected opportunity for a reset. He needs to seize that moment by offering the American people a clear vision for how he will end this pandemic. He may not take this advice, but whether he does may well determine whether Americans give him a second term.

As soon as his health permits, the president should deliver an address to the nation on his recovery and the way forward in the battle against the virus. He should begin by thanking Joe Biden for his graciousness during this difficult moment and talk about how moved he was by the prayers of millions of Americans — including many who do not support him — for his and the first lady’s recovery. He should discuss his experience fighting COVID-19 in deeply personal terms and express his empathy and solidarity with the millions of Americans who have struggled with it. He should say that, just as he beat this virus, so will America — and then lay out his vision for how we will do so.