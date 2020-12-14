Let’s give Swalwell the benefit of the doubt that he denied Trump: There is no evidence he knew that Fang was an alleged Chinese operative, or that Swalwell was an “agent” working on behalf of Communist China. He cut off contact with Fang as soon as the FBI warned him about her. But we can be sure that if he had the same kind of photos of Trump palling around with a beautiful Russian spy that we now have of Swalwell palling around with an alleged Chinese spy, he would have held that up as proof that Trump was in the pocket of Russian intelligence, or worse.

Swalwell has not been accused of any wrongdoing. The issue is his hypocrisy in attacking Trump for alleged collusion with a foreign intelligence agency when he himself had been used by an alleged operative of a foreign intelligence agency. Indeed, Swalwell had the nerve to complain that the story was leaked to Axios by Trump supporters to try to “discredit” him — a charge Axios’s Jonathan Swan, whose colleagues broke the story, called “completely absurd.”