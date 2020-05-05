× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Sunday that we should have a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of this year. We all hope he is right. America is the can-do nation with the most dynamic, innovative economy in human history. So most Americans just assume that we’re going to be able to have an effective treatment available in a matter of months — with a vaccine not far behind.

But what if we don’t?

The Trump administration has launched “Operation Warp Speed,” a Manhattan Project-style effort to deliver a vaccine with 300 million doses by January. The president is to be commended for pressing his foot on the accelerator and clearing bureaucratic obstacles to vaccine development. But like putting a man on the moon, he is asking U.S. scientists to do something that has never been done before.

Consider: The biopharmaceutical industry has been working on developing a vaccine for HIV for almost 40 years without success. The same is true for hepatitis C. We still don’t have a cure for the common cold — some colds are caused by a coronavirus. In fact, we have never developed a vaccine for a coronavirus. And it took almost five years to produce a vaccine for Ebola — the fastest a vaccine has ever been developed for a dangerous new virus. To meet Trump’s stated goal, we would have to more than quintuple that record.