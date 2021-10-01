This directly contradicts what Biden said in his interview. Stephanopoulos told Biden, “But your top military advisers warned against withdrawing on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops.” Biden responded: “No, they didn’t. It was split. Tha — that wasn’t true. That wasn’t true.” Stephanopoulos interjected, “They didn’t tell you that they wanted troops to stay?” Biden answered empathetically: “No. Not at — not in terms of whether we were going to get out in a time frame all troops. They didn’t argue against that.”

Stephanopoulos pressed again “So no one told — your military advisers did not tell you, ‘No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It’s been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that’?”

“No. No one said that to me that I can recall,” Biden replied.

Not a word of what Biden said was true. Both Milley and McKenzie advocated he leave a residual force, and the recommendations of military leaders were not “split.”

Asked which general had advocated for full withdrawal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not name one.