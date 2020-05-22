Now, Beijing is attempting to take advantage of the lockdown to ram through a new national security law banning treason, sedition and secession in Hong Kong — which would effectively end the “one country, two systems” principle established after the British handover in 1997. Under the terms of that transition, Hong Kong was supposed to enjoy a high degree of autonomy until 2047. But now China is moving to take full control of the territory.

Wong says the pro-democracy forces will not be intimidated: “This summer, I believe we will get the people on the street, more than a million people show our anger and solidarity, and to keep on the fight.” Demonstrators plan a massive march to mark the first anniversary of the pro-democracy protests, which began in June 2019 when nearly 2 million people took to the street and forced the withdrawal of a bill that would have allowed Hong Kong people to be extradited to China. The goal is to build momentum over the summer leading up to September’s elections for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, its highest legislative body. Last November, pro-democracy forces crushed the pro-Beijing parties in Hong Kong’s local district elections, winning 85% of the seats in a vote considered a referendum on the protest movement. Now they plan to repeat that performance by winning a majority in the Legislative Council. They could then use the legislature as a platform to demand free elections to replace the city’s reviled, Beijing-appointed chief executive, Carrie Lam. “We have to elect the leader of this city,” Wong says.