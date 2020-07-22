Second, mocking Biden’s decline is offensive to seniors. In 2016, Trump won seniors by nine points, but today, Trump is losing among seniors by six points in key battleground states. His push to reopen the economy has many older Americans spooked because they are most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus and least concerned about bringing back jobs quickly, since most are retired. Instead of helping win these voters back, making fun of Biden’s mental functions further alienates them. Many struggle with memory problems themselves. And while they may not want someone who can’t remember his potential running mates’ names as commander in chief, they also don’t want a president who makes fun of someone’s cognitive struggles.

This is not to suggest that Biden’s mind is off-limits. Quite the opposite, it may prove to be decisive this November. Biden would be the oldest president in American history — older on the day he takes office than Ronald Reagan was on the day he left office. And Biden’s string of mental errors during the 2020 campaign is troubling. He has said that “150 million people have been killed [by guns] since 2007” (which would be nearly half the U.S. population); claimed that his economic plan would “put 720 million women back in the workforce”; said that “have over 120 million dead from COVID” and that the coronavirus pandemic had “cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today.” He has forgotten the office he is running for, the state he is in, the names of world leaders and the words to the Declaration of Independence. There have been multiple instances in which he has failed to make an intelligible point, leaving viewers with little more than an incomprehensible word salad. Some of his media supporters even have urged Biden to put conditions on the debates — which they would not be doing if they thought he was capable of going toe-to-toe with Trump.