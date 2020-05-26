WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 lockdown has served its purpose. The time has come to end it.

The objective of the lockdown was never to stop every American from getting COVID-19, which is impossible; it was to buy time to learn about the virus and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed. We have accomplished those goals. The Trump administration is on track to procure nearly 200,000 ventilators by the end of the year, and New York has so many it is sending them to other states. The Army Corps of Engineers spent $660 million to build emergency field hospitals across the country, but NPR reports that “most of these facilities haven’t treated a single patient.” The Washington Post reports that in at least a dozen states there are now more coronavirus tests than there are people to take them, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., recently said, “we have more sites and more testing capacity than we’re using.”

Those achievements have come at an enormous price. In the past two months, almost 40 million Americans have lost their jobs—about a quarter of our working population. One recent study suggested that 42% of those layoffs may be permanent.