On Friday, the organization was informed that the rink would close by Sunday, to give the Trump Organization time to leave before the lease’s termination on Feb. 26. The kids’ season had already been cut short on the front end by the pandemic. Now de Blasio was kicking them off the ice more than a month early to get back at Trump. “They hate Trump so much, they don’t care who they hurt,” Levy told me.

Of course, the mayor’s vindictiveness wasn’t going to hurt Trump at all. The city would have to pay the Trump Organization over $30 million, according to a company spokeswoman. The early termination was nothing more than a PR stunt by de Blasio so he could be seen on the news as sticking it to the former president.

It didn’t work out the way he expected. Craig Stanton, an Ice Hockey in Harlem board member and PR executive, soon had local TV news screens filled with images of poor, minority kids talking about how de Blasio had ended their hockey season. WCBS in New York showed pictures of kids skating for the last time, as a correspondent declared it “a picture-perfect winter wonderland in Central Park, if not for the heartbroken skaters, the season abruptly cut short” by the mayor.