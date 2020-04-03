But it required no imagination to foresee today’s coronavirus pandemic. In November 2005, following the SARS and avian flu outbreaks, I worked on a speech that President George W. Bush delivered outlining our national pandemic strategy. He warned: “Scientists and doctors cannot tell us where or when the next pandemic will strike, or how severe it will be, but most agree: At some point, we are

likely to face another pandemic. … Our country has been given fair warning of this danger to our homeland and time to prepare.” Yet here we are, almost 15 years later, caught unprepared by the pandemic we all knew was coming.

So how did we fail so badly? Many are blaming the Trump administration’s slow initial response, but as with 9/11, the failures stretch back much further. In 2003 [remm.nlm.gov], the Strategic National Stockpile was created so that we would have ready supplies of respirators, masks, protective equipment, ventilators and hospital beds. But the national stockpile was depleted in 2009 during the H1N1 outbreak and never fully replenished. “We didn’t receive funds to replace those masks [and] protective gear ... that we used for H1N1,” former stockpile director Greg Burel told CBS News, leaving hospitals scrambling today.