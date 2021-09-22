And what did the president do after all these mistakes? He went to the beach.

Little wonder Biden’s approval rating is underwater for the first time since he took office. Approval of his handling of the pandemic has plummeted by 10 points since June, according to the latest Post-ABC survey. In the same poll, only 30% of Americans approve of his handling of Afghanistan. And in RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, just 36% approve of his handling of immigration, while 45% approve of his handling of the economy.

This is a presidency in decline. Biden desperately needs a win — and he has a chance for one staring him in the face. But like his withdrawal from Afghanistan, his drone strike, his booster plan and his border strategy, he is messing that up, too.

Before all hell broke loose in Afghanistan last month, Biden got some good news when Senate Republicans and Democrats came together and passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Given the cavalcade of disasters besetting the president, you would think Democrats would be in a hurry to move that bill through the House and get it to the president’s desk so he can hold a signing ceremony in the White House with both parties standing behind him. It would be a moment of triumph for a president who urgently needs one.