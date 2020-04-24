WASHINGTON — Much has been written about the destructive effects of social media. There are studies showing that platforms such as Twitter are eroding our intelligence, corroding our democracy, fueling our anxiety, harming our mental health and making us miserable. But during today’s pandemic, social media has also been an unprecedented source of comfort for many who are struggling with the horrific impact of this pathogen. I know, because I have experienced those comforts firsthand.

My mother has COVID-19 and is in a New York City hospital fighting for her life. I usually keep my private life private, but when we learned she had taken a turn for the worse, my wife told me I should ask for prayers on Twitter. At first, I hesitated. I tend to tweet about politics and not share much private information. But desperate times call for desperate measures. So, I typed “My 91-year-old mom is in the hospital in New York with COVID-19. I’d be grateful for your prayers for her” and hit “send.”