The big difference is that Romney was at least younger and energetic. Biden is old and fragile. If he wins, he’ll be older on the day he takes office than Ronald Reagan was on the day he left office. Indeed, many of his recent gaffes are really senior moments — like when he repeatedly gets confused about what state he is in.

Perhaps this realization is why Biden is not pulling away from the pack and appears stuck at around 28% support. Those supporters have stuck with him, no matter how he stumbles, in large part because they see no viable alternative — just as Republicans saw no viable alternative to Romney.

Sanders and Warren would energize the base, but they are so far left that they spook swing voters. Pete Buttigieg is a midsize-city mayor who lacks higher-level experience and struggles to attract the black vote. The rest of the field is in single digits.

So despite having the largest presidential primary field in modern history, the best Democrats can come up with is Biden. If he wins the nomination, they might find that nominating an ideologically flexible, wishy-washy moderate, and counting on the unpopularity of the sitting president to put you over the top, is not a winning strategy. Just ask President Mitt Romney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0