WASHINGTON — Before the pandemic, President Trump seemed poised for reelection. Now, with the economy in lockdown and record numbers of Americans filing for unemployment, Republicans are increasingly worried that the pandemic could cost them the White House.

Truth be told, things are not as bad as they may seem for the president. Yes, polls show Joe Biden leading Trump in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. But Biden’s lead in each of those states is only about half of Hillary Clinton’s lead at the same point in 2016. The fact is most Americans are not focused on politics right now; they are focused on protecting their families. When the campaign season resumes, the pandemic may not be such a political winner for Biden.

First, Trump will blame our lack of preparedness on the former vice president, and rightly so. He will point out that during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, the Obama-Biden administration depleted the Strategic National Stockpile of masks, gowns and respirators, and never replenished it. He will also point out that in 2008 the Bush administration launched an initiative to stockpile 40,000 ventilators, but that over the course of the eight years President Barack Obama and Biden were in office, they bungled the contract and failed to deliver a single one. In the debates, Trump will turn to Biden and ask: Joe, where were the ventilators? Where were the masks?