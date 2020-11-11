WASHINGTON — To all those celebrating the end of the Trump era, a word of caution: The Trump era may not be over. In 1888, President Grover Cleveland lost the presidency to Benjamin Harrison after a single term but came back to retake the White House four years later, becoming both the 22nd and 24th president. If his legal challenges fail, Trump could very well do the same — becoming both the 45th and 47th president.

Anyone who looks at how close the 2020 election was can’t discount the possibility. Far from damaging his party at the polls, Trump staved off the promised “blue wave.” Republicans kept the Senate (for now) and gained seats in the House. And Trump lost the presidency by a small number of votes in a handful of states.

At this writing, he is behind by about 14,700 votes in Arizona, 47,000 votes in Pennsylvania and 12,000 votes in Georgia. A flip of just some 73,700 votes in those three states and Trump would be making plans for a second term — and we would all be taking about a “red wave.”

That means the 2024 Republican nomination is Trump’s if he wants it. He has the most loyal base of any president in modern history and an army of 71 million voters. No sane Republican would challenge him. But if Trump wants to make another run at the White House, how he handles the next few months will be decisive.