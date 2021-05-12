WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden insists that Friday’s disastrous jobs report has nothing to do with Democrats’ extension of federal unemployment benefits. “I know there’s been a lot of discussion ... that people are being paid to stay home, rather than go to work,” he said Monday. “Well, we don’t see much evidence of that.”

Look harder, Mr. President. The evidence is there for all to see.

The April jobs report fell short of expectations by more than 700,000 jobs. Normally, that would be a sign that employers are reluctant to hire. But that is not the case today. Job openings are at a record high. Employers are creating millions of jobs; they just can’t find workers to fill them.

How can that be? With coronavirus restrictions being lifted across the country, and vaccines available to anyone who wants them, Americans are venturing out, traveling, going to restaurants and living their lives again. Millions of Americans who were forced out of their jobs during the pandemic should be eager to return to work.