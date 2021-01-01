6. He shut down travel from China, held Beijing responsible for the pandemic and cracked down on China’s intellectual-property theft. Anthony Fauci testified that Trump’s decision to shut down most travel from China in January saved lives. Trump correctly blamed the Chinese regime for unleashing the virus on the world through its lies and deception, and took on China’s recruiting of U.S.-based scientists and researchers to steal American intellectual property and taxpayer-funded research for its economic and military advancement.

5. He took out Iran’s terrorist Quds force leader Qasem Soleimani. Trump drew a red line, warning Tehran that if it killed even one American, he would respond militarily—and then enforced it. His Soleimani strike eliminated the mastermind of Iran’s proxy wars across the Middle East and restored deterrence with Tehran.

4. He put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. The last president to appoint at least three justices in his first term was Richard M. Nixon. Barrett’s confirmation secured a decisive 6-to-3 conservative majority that will affect the court’s jurisprudence for a generation, with far-reaching consequences for life, religious liberty, free speech, Second Amendment rights, the separation of powers and limited government. Trump has secured his legacy as the most important president in the modern era when it comes to shaping the judiciary.