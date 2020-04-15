The pandemic has stretched even America’s hospital capacity. But if we had Medicare for All, our hospital capacity would have been even less. According to a study by Charles Blahous of the Mercatus Center, Medicare for All would cut payments to physicians and hospitals by 40%. Guess what happens when you cut payments by 40%. You get fewer doctors and hospital beds.

Contrast the incredible job our private health care system is doing today with the utter incompetence of the federal government in preparing for today’s pandemic. The current lockdown might have been avoided if the government had been able to rapidly deploy mass testing to isolate infected persons while allowing healthy people to go about their lives. But the United States lost six crucial weeks in ramping up testing — forcing our country to adopt population-based mitigation — thanks to bureaucratic incompetence. The FDA, in its wisdom, refused to allow private labs to develop tests and issued only a single emergency authorization to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose test then failed. The restrictions were not lifted until March. Once they were, a private company, Abbott Labs, took only weeks to come up with a coronavirus test that can give positive results in as little as five minutes. Today, 85% of all coronavirus tests are being conducted by private labs.