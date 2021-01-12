WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is, once again, playing politics with impeachment. On CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday, she warned that President Donald Trump has to be removed because he poses an imminent threat to the country. We have a “deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States, and we’re only a number of days until we can be protected from him,” said Pelosi, D-Calif.

Well, if Trump is that dangerous, why didn’t she call the House back immediately to pass articles of impeachment, and then challenge the Senate to come back into session and hold a trial this week? Instead, she is waiting until Wednesday — a full week after the Capitol riot — to hold a House vote. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., suggested this weekend that Pelosi could wait until well into the Biden presidency before sending impeachment articles to the Senate. “Let’s give President-elect [Joe] Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” Clyburn said. “And maybe we will send the articles sometime after that.”

Pelosi is politicizing what are very serious and weighty questions: Did the president of the United States engage in impeachable conduct? And is it prudent to impeach him when the Constitution will remove him from office in a matter of days?