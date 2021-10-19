WASHINGTON — Gen. Colin Powell was the living embodiment of the American Dream. At a moment when some argue that America is an irredeemably racist country, his extraordinary life offers a very different message for young Americans.

Powell was a patriot, deeply in love with this country. In 1994, he spoke to the graduates at Howard University — one of America’s great historically Black colleges — at a time of racial turmoil on campus. He took the opportunity to remind them they were blessed to have been born in the United States. “You have been given citizenship in a country like none other on Earth, with opportunities available to you like nowhere else on Earth, beyond anything that was available to me when I sat in a place similar to you 36 years ago.”

Indeed, the only privilege Powell was born with was being an American. He was raised in the South Bronx by immigrant parents who came from Jamaica seeking a better life. They worked in New York’s garment district — his mother as a seamstress and his father as a shipping clerk. Their son didn’t go to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point or The Citadel. He was a “C” student who attended the City College of New York. But it was there that he discovered the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) — an organization, he said, where “race, color, background, income meant nothing.”