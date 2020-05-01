Reade has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked in his Senate office in 1993. Unlike Ford, Reade has multiple corroborating witnesses to back her claims. Her next-door neighbor Lynda LaCasse (a “very strong Democrat” who plans to vote for Biden) says Reade told her about Biden’s alleged assault in detail in 1995 or 1996. A colleague who worked with Reade as a staffer in the California State Senate from 1994 to 1996, Lorraine Sanchez, says Reade told her at the time that she had been sexually harassed by her former boss in Washington. Reade’s brother confirms she told him about the incident at the time. And a woman Reade says was her mother called in to “Larry King Live” in August 1993 — the month Reade left Biden’s office —asking for advice for a daughter who had just left Washington “after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.”