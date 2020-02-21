To beat President Trump, Democrats must do three things: First, they must energize African American voters who turned out for Barack Obama but failed to do so for Hillary Clinton. Second, they must win back blue-collar Democrats who voted twice for Obama but switched to Trump in 2016. And third, they must hold onto the votes of suburban women who defected from the GOP in the 2018 midterm elections.

Bloomberg is alienating all three groups.

The audio of Bloomberg’s 2015 speech in which he defends targeting minorities for police stops will make it hard to woo black voters. What Bloomberg said was not a defense of stop-and-frisk; it was a defense of racial profiling. Big difference. Under stop-and-frisk, police needed to have a “reasonable suspicion” that the individual they were stopping and frisking had a weapon, but Bloomberg said “male, minorities, 15 to 25” was enough for reasonable suspicion. “You can just take [that] description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops,” he said. That is racial profiling, plain and simple. Add to that Bloomberg’s comments that getting rid of “redlining” — a discriminatory housing practice that denied mortgages to residents of poor, minority neighborhoods — was to blame for the 2008 financial crisis, and it’s hard to see how he can generate the Obama-level African American turnout Democrats need to win.