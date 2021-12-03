This week's felony arrests in Elko County

Jordin N. Asberry, 29, of Reno was arrested Nov. 25, 2021, at 294 Idaho St. for destroying the property of another, trespassing and violating probation.

Rashelle Brown, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested Nov. 28, 2021, at 101 Wendover Blvd. for battery, urinating/defecating in public, three counts of resisting a public officer and two counts of battery by a prisoner. Bail: $43,275

Martin R. Hulford, 56, of Elko was arrested Nov. 28, 2021, at 440 Grant St. for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $65,000

Matthew S. Park, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 26, 2021, at 477 Pineknot Drive for battery on a protected person, domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $9,280

Aldric L. Shirley, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 25, 2021, on West Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Camden J. Clark, 32, of Kearns, Utah, was arrested Nov. 29, 2021, on a felony warrant for burglary, establishing or possessing a financial forgery lab, and eight counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $160,000

Shylow L. Hall, 45, of Wells was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, at First Street and Ruby Avenue for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, failure to obey sex offender registration laws and regulations, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $9,280

Kelli M. Kerecman, 42, was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $6,255

Kimberly S. Pierce, 53, of Plain City, Utah was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a structure. Bail: $5,000

Sara E. Steninger, 32, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, at Fifth and Wilson streets on a felony warrant for eight counts of theft and four counts of misconduct by a public official. Bail: $170,000

Sean A. Tambini, 29, of Henderson was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, at Elko County Jail for violation of probation.

Samuel L. Hansen, 23, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, at 1500 Idaho St. for violation of probation and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, residential burglary, and grand larceny. Bail: $110,000

Matthew T. Stratton, 39, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; felony possession of a controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime; and on a state prison hold.

Michael S. Swiger, 31, of Nucla, Colorado was arrested Dec. 1, 2021, on Interstate 80 near Wells for assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $21,385

Cassidy W. Carson, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 2, 2021, at 3150 Argent Ave. for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and violation of probation.

Joshua K. Kovall, 27, of Elko was arrested Dec. 2, 2021, at 3700 Sundance Drive for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Kyle D. Leyva, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 3, 2021, at 316 Dove Creek Drive for violation of probation.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0