SPRING CREEK — Hunter Thomsen — a former running back for the University of Montana Western — has coached at Carlin and served as an assistant and the JV head coach for Elko the past couple seasons.

He will now embark on his first season at the helm of Spring Creek’s varsity program.

In 2022, the Spartans went 8-4 overall and 3-2 in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

After blowing out Hug 47-7 in the first round of the playoffs, Spring Creek pulled off a colossal upset of No. 1 Fallon in the second round by a final score of 21-20 after getting blown out by the Greenwave at home 49-19 during the regular season.

The Spartans’ season ended with a 39-8 blowout loss to SLAM Academy in the 3A state semifinal.

“I’m very fortunate. We have a team with a lot of seniors, great athletes and kids who have been great to work with as we bring in a new staff,” Thomsen said. “Not just how hard they practice, but they are very smart and put in a lot of time in the film room and on their own. They have made the transition a smooth one so far.”

Spring Creek returns the bulk of its starters from the 2022 team on both sides of the football.

Offense

Offensively, Thomsen will benefit from bringing back senior Austin Reasbeck — who was an impact performer in a variety of areas as a junior.

At receiver, he led the Spartans with 31 catches and racked up 467 yards with three touchdown grabs.

In the backfield, he carried 58 times for a 331 yards and two TDs.

He is expected to play running back this season.

On the outside, the Spartans will return senior Jon Crawford-Wadley — their big-play threat in the passing game.

As a junior, he caught 18 balls for a team-high 477 yards and a roster-best six touchdowns grabs in eight games.

He also rushed three times for 39 yards.

Thomsen also hopes to utilize the athleticism of senior twins Michael and Christian Dorame at receiver, in the slot or as a wing back.

During their junior campaigns, Michael Dorame made seven catches for 47 yards — Christian carrying nine times for 43 yards and a TD.

Thomsen also expects outside contributions from senior Tucker Johnson and Caleb Higley.

Johnson caught four passes for 48 yards as a junior, and Higley is slated to play tight end when Spring Creek lines up in a big, tight formation.

Up front, the Spartans have a bunch of experience — returning five linemen.

At left tackle, now-junior Colin Banning will protect the blind side of either senior Slayde Jones or sophomore Aaron Santos — Thomsen saying the QB competition has been up for grabs — after graduating Weston Petersen and his production of 1,883 passing yards with 17 touchdowns against five interceptions and team-high 793 rushing yards and team-best eight rushing touchdowns.

Senior Cody Acord will play left guard, senior Logan Austin will make the snaps at center, senior Matt Loyd is at right guard and senior Wyatt Scott is on the edge at right tackle.

In 2022, the unit paved the road for 2,023 rushing yards on 329 carries — averaging 6.1 yards per tote — and pass protected for 1,883 passing yards and more than 3,900 yards of total offense with 39 touchdowns.

Thomsen also plans on rushing help from juniors Keagan Vandenkeykel and Taiten Mogensen.

Defense

The Spartans will lineup in a 4-2-5 or a 4-3-3 defense as their base looks.

Up front, Acord and Higley will line up outside at the ends — the tackle spots manned by Banning and Scott.

As juniors, Acord tallied 60 tackles and a half-sack — Higley posting 40 stuffs, a sack and a recovery.

During his sophomore year, Banning made 47 tackles, a half-sack, recovered two fumbles, forced another and returned his lone pick 58 yards for a touchdown.

Scott notched 42 tackles, a sack and a recovery during his junior season.

In the secondary, Thomsen plans to play Christian Dorame and Reasbeck at the safety positions — putting Wadley at one of the corners and a wide-open competition for the other corner spot.

Reasbeck led the team with seven interceptions and recorded 44 tackles, Christian Dorame notching 27 stops and forcing a fumble and pouncing on a loose ball.

Wadley finished the year with 30 tackles, two picks and a forced fumble.

Thomsen said the only linebacker position that has been solidified has been done so by Michael Dorame, who will serve as a hybrid against both the running game and as a cover man versus the passing attack.

As a junior, he made 78 tackles, picked off two passes — taking one to the house — and recovered a fumble.

Strengths

“We have a lot of speed, our O-line is big and experienced and we have a smart first group,” Thomsen said. “Their work ethic and what they do in the meeting room and at home has helped a lot. They’re eager to learn.”

Improvements

“We have to stay healthy, which can be out of our control,” he said. “But, we have to take care of our bodies and get ready for a long season.”

Season Opener

Spring Creek is scheduled to open the season against 5A North-Division III program Galena at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Home Opener

Following a bye, the Spartans will play their home opener against Division 5A North-Division III squad Douglas at 7 p.m. Sept. 1, in Spring Creek.