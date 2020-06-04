Three men face arson charges for setting fire to police patrol vehicle

LAS VEGAS — Three men were arrested Wednesday and charged today for conspiring to and setting fire to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle during a protest in Las Vegas, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Tyree Walker (23), Devarian Haynes (23), and Ricardo Densmore (24), all of Las Vegas, were each charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit arson and one count of arson. The defendants are scheduled to make their initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler on June 5, 2020.

“Agitators who are using the camouflage of lawful protests to commit violence against law enforcement will be prosecuted,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “Violence places protesters, first responders, and bystanders in danger, and steals focus away from the messages that peaceful protesters are striving to deliver.”