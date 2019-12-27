Top 10 stories of 2019

ELKO – The year 2019 was filled with highs and lows that made headlines in the Elko Daily Free Press and on elkodaily.com.
To ring out the year, editors compiled a list of the top 10 stories based on reader interest in a variety of categories:
Barrick, Newmont joint venture
Rumors of a merger between the world’s two largest gold mining companies have seemed to come and go almost every year, but this time Elko residents were shocked to learn that they had formed a joint venture covering nearly all of their Nevada properties.
Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corp. officially launched Nevada Gold Mines on July 1.
A new sign went up on Newmont’s former North American headquarters on Mountain City Highway, as Barrick staff moved in from their office a few blocks away.
The new company is operated by Barrick, which has 61.5% ownership. In a press release issued worldwide from Elko, the companies said the joint venture ranks as the largest global gold producing complex by a wide margin.
The company targeted production of between 1.8 and 1.9 million ounces, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 48.3 million ounces.
Newmont, meanwhile, moved its headquarters to Vancouver.
2nd Amendment sanctuary
A new state law allowing judges to order the seizure of firearms from people deemed to be threatening to themselves or others set off a chain reaction that will continue to ripple into 2020.
Nevada’s red flag law is set to go into effect Jan. 1.
Elko County commissioners had already declared the county a Second Amendment sanctuary after Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza objected to a gun background check law that was rushed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
The red flag law was passed later in the session.
“It’s the only law on the books where you can lose your firearms without doing anything wrong, just based on an allegation,” Narvaiza said. “That to me is very unconstitutional.”
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled as a result of the new law that the right to a jury trial is triggered if someone is charged with domestic violence. That decision has commissioners scrambling to hire new judges and court staff.
Mine bus crash
A quiet Saturday morning in August quickly turned into chaos when a contract bus hauling miners to work was struck by a contract ore truck on the mine road north of Carlin.
The crash killed two people, Rocky Witt, a 62-year-old Nevada Gold Mines employee; and Andrew G. Nash, a 28-year-old truck driver. Five miners were injured seriously enough to be hospitalized.
“This is sad and a very tragic time,” said Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.
Traveling through the canyon where the crash occurred can be risky, Elko Mayor Reece Keener said.
“You’ve got hundreds of people that traverse through there daily on their way to and from work,” he said. “You’ve got suppliers going north and south. There just needs to be a mechanism for slowing the traffic down on those vulnerable areas.”
Nevada Gold Mines announced later that it had made safety improvements and was looking at additional options to prevent future crashes.
Shopping center shuffle
The closure of Kmart set off a series of changes in the shopping district on the west side of Elko. C-A-L Ranch moved from the east end of town into a portion of the building, while Kohl’s began remodeling the rest.
Kohl’s was in the process of hiring about 40 people to staff the store at year’s end.
“With the addition of Kohl’s we will have more businesses in the community contributing to the tax base,” said Elko Chamber of Commerce CEO Billie Crapo. “It will also boost employment. I love the option of having more shopping in the community so more people will stay and shop locally.”
Work was also underway on a combination Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. Wendy’s was also planning a second Elko location in the mall.
Meanwhile, Dotty’s expanded its casino in the Elko Junction Shopping Center and a Bourbon Street Sports Bar went in behind Raley’s.
Ranches for sale
Nevada is known for its sprawling cattle ranches, and one of the largest was put up for sale in 2019.
Watkins Ranch Group of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty listed the 25 Ranch, which extends from Lander into Humboldt, Elko and Eureka counties.
“Rarely do you see properties of this size with such a large amount of grazing acreage and water rights come to market anywhere in the country,” said Asher Watkins of Sierra Sotheby’s. “This is a serious chunk of land.”
Once owned by the well-known Marvel family, the ranch has a long and colorful history reaching all the way back to the 1870s.
The property was listed for $36.5 million.
Another large Elko County ranch once owned by honorary Elko Mayor Bing Crosby also went up for sale this year, at an asking price of $7.2 million.
Crosby visited Nevada each summer until the end of the 1950s with his four sons by his marriage to his first wife, Dixie Lee, and paid them cowhand wages to work on the ranches.
Elko County marijuana
Elko County’s first marijuana dispensary was completed in November but at year’s end the owner was still waiting for permission from the state to open it.
Deep Roots Harvest’s 10,000 square foot dispensary and its 35 employees in West Wendover were awaiting final certification and an inventory number from the Nevada Department of Taxation.
“While this unexpected delay is a little frustrating for both us and our customers, we appreciate the fact that the regulators are doing a great job to make sure that all of our operators in the state are 100 percent compliant and above board, and have met all the necessary regulatory requirements,” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Marshall.
The border town will be the only place in northeastern Nevada where marijuana can be legally purchased for medical or recreational uses. Elko City Council and Elko County Commissioners both voted earlier to ban sales.
West Wendover was able to approve a dispensary on its own because it is an incorporated municipality.
Restoring Lamoille Canyon
The long process of restoring Lamoille Canyon was in full swing this year following a wildfire that burned most of the trees in the lower half of the canyon in 2018.
Local, state and federal agencies teamed up with nonprofit organizations in an unprecedented effort to replant trees and shrubs.
“The willingness of everyone to work together to help restore it has been great to see,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes.
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto paid a visit to the canyon this summer.
“I think it’s exciting to see the new growth in [such] a short period of time,” she said. “The Forest Service needs to be funded to ... do the seeding, but also to address invasive species, and make sure this continues to grow and be pristine again.”
Cortez Masto also introduced the Ruby Mountains Protection Act in response to an effort to drill for oil in the range. The act would withdraw approximately 450,000 acres from any eligibility for oil and gas leasing.
The Lions Club continued to raise money to rebuild Camp Lamoille, after the fire destroyed the lodge and some cabins.
The fire was determined to have been started by target shooters at the Spring Creek gun range but no suspect has been identified.
Justice for Jared
Four years after an Elko man was struck by a car and killed in the Walmart parking lot, his family testified before the Nevada Legislature for a bill ensuring that drivers are held accountable for their actions when a death occurs on private property.
Jared Kraintz, 35, a worship pastor at the Assembly of God Church, was leaving WalMart at about 8:20 p.m. on the evening of July 13, 2015, when he was struck in a crosswalk at Walmart.
The driver, Tyler J. Demerath, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to jail for vehicular manslaughter two years later.
But, in 2018, Demerath’s conviction was overturned in Elko District Court.
Court documents stated that while Demerath was found to be driving nearly 10 miles an hour through the parking lot, “the incident occurred on private property and not on a highway” – and therefore his actions were not criminal under Nevada law.
“At the end of the day, the guy walked,” said Assemblyman John Ellison, who spoke with the family after the decision.
“Our family was just coming to closure,” Priscilla Kraintz said at the time. “With grief, it takes a while. You go through all these stages.”
A bill closing the loophole was passed with broad, bipartisan support.
“It was so emotional, everyone was crying” at the Legislature, Ellison said. “I knew Jared since he was a little kid.”
Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram said the new law is another deterrent for distracted driving.
“It lets people know that you need to be really careful when you’re driving through these parking lots because if you do hurt somebody or kill somebody, you could face criminal prosecution,” he said.
Drug, cockfighting bust
Three men believed to be selling drugs and conducting a cockfighting operation were arrested in March after more than 8 pounds of meth and 200 roosters were found at a residence in Osino.
Elko’s Combined Narcotics Task Force led the raid at the Kale Drive home of Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 42. Also arrested were Hector H. Ramirez-de la Torre, 34, and Eduardo Ruiz, 33.
Five hundred chickens, nine dogs and four horses were surrendered to Animal Control, with one horse being in such poor condition that it had to be euthanized by a veterinarian on the scene.
Eduardo Ruiz pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and 10 counts of animal torture in Elko District Court on Oct. 4.
De la Torre and Jorge Landeros Ruiz have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
A fourth man, Sheldon J. Olsen, 60, was arrested Oct. 23 following a series of earlier drug deals in Ryndon that apparently led police to the Osino suspects. Olsen was booked on $1 million bail.
Best city in Nevada
A quarter-century after being named “The Best Small Town in America,” Elko earned the title of best city to live in the state of Nevada in January 2019.
An article posted by the website 24/7 Wall St., and reprinted in USA Today, lists the “best” city in each state. Elko was selected because of its high household income, low cost of living, and rapid population growth.
“While quality of life is subject to a range of factors – close relationships and personal health being among the most important – the local community and environment can also have a meaningful impact,” states the Jan. 2 article by Samuel Stebbins and Grant Suneson.
24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of more than two dozen measures, and applied it to all population centers with at least 8,000 residents.
The article lists Elko’s population at 20,078, up 11 percent over the past five years. Median home value is listed at $215,100 and median household income at $76,826.
“Elko has by far the highest median household income of anywhere in Nevada,” states the article. “Although Elko residents tend to earn a relatively high amount, it is the least expensive place to live in Nevada. The cost of living in Elko is just 83.9 percent of what it costs in the typical American city.”
Elko Mayor Reece Keener saw the designation as a good sign for the year ahead.
“This USA Today ranking confirms what we already knew: Elko is tops for quality of life. Gold mining, our anchor industry, provides incredible employment opportunities to our workforce. We also have an abundance of outdoor recreation, and we’ll see the new Elko Sports Complex moving toward completion in 2019,” Keener said. “I also expect to see new, national retailers locating into the old Kmart property Elko later this year. All of the leading economic indicators point to a prosperous 2019 for our community.”