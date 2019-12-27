Top 10 stories of 2019

“The willingness of everyone to work together to help restore it has been great to see,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto paid a visit to the canyon this summer.

“I think it’s exciting to see the new growth in [such] a short period of time,” she said. “The Forest Service needs to be funded to ... do the seeding, but also to address invasive species, and make sure this continues to grow and be pristine again.”

Cortez Masto also introduced the Ruby Mountains Protection Act in response to an effort to drill for oil in the range. The act would withdraw approximately 450,000 acres from any eligibility for oil and gas leasing.

The Lions Club continued to raise money to rebuild Camp Lamoille, after the fire destroyed the lodge and some cabins.

The fire was determined to have been started by target shooters at the Spring Creek gun range but no suspect has been identified.

Justice for Jared

Four years after an Elko man was struck by a car and killed in the Walmart parking lot, his family testified before the Nevada Legislature for a bill ensuring that drivers are held accountable for their actions when a death occurs on private property.