Thursday, Dec. 2

Streamlining your life will make it easier for you to get where you want to go. Concentrate on your budget and what’s important to you to ensure you can maintain the lifestyle that puts your mind at ease. Stop worrying about what others do and think and start pleasing yourself. Aim to attract people who share your ethics and goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pick up the pace and make every move count for something. Don’t wait for others to catch up; set the standard and head to the finish line. Use brainpower to excel and to outdo your rivals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay attention, focus on detail, lock in what you want and don’t stop until you reach your goal. Change begins with you. Make a move that will put an end to any uncertainty you harbor.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Choose your words wisely. An emotional argument will distance you from a loved one. Look for a positive way to express yourself, and it will help you get your way without a fight.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Joint ventures aren’t in your best interest. Overpaying for something, taking on too much debt or promising more than you can deliver will drag you down. Seek advice from a seasoned expert.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Check your financial situation, and update investments, contracts and any other timely paperwork. Staying on top of your responsibilities will help you avoid falling behind at a crucial moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do your homework. If you jump into something prematurely, you’ll regret it. Take care of your physical needs to avoid weakness, injury or illness. Be on the lookout for a jealous adversary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set your sights on your goals and press on. Talks will bring you closer to your goal, and your suggestions will be welcome. Pace yourself, and don’t promise more than you can deliver.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t be shy; express your thoughts and feelings, and you’ll come up with an extraordinary plan. Don’t risk your health and well-being because someone is not abiding by the rules.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Anger will cause a stalemate with someone who can influence your lifestyle moving forward. Whether at home or work, do your best to get along with everyone. Think matters through.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your heart and soul into what and who is important to you. Too much talk and not enough action will frustrate loved ones. A show of affection, interest and leadership will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take matters into your own hands. Opportunity depends on you and how you handle others as well as tricky situations that surface. Be clear about your actions and intentions at all times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be stuck in a difficult situation if you let your emotions take the reins. Concentrate on what’s essential and work to achieve the best outcome. Change is required.

