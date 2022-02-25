Saturday, Feb. 26

Take what you can and use your skills to reach your goal. A change in how you earn and handle your money will help you build a strong base for what’s to come. Turn to the things you enjoy most, and use your intelligence and connections to make your dream come true.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Invite alternatives into your life. Don’t be afraid to make a move and follow your heart. Step up, do as you please and have no regrets. Own what you do, and be responsible for the outcome.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be innovative, put a plan in place and pitch what you want to someone in a position to help you reach your objective. Network or reconnect with someone you enjoy working alongside.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Use experience and fortitude to muster up a deal or idea that can help you use your skills more to your liking. A change will revitalize you and give you hope. Romance is encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t get trapped in someone’s dream when you have your own goals to achieve. Limit your time with reckless people or those who try to talk you into something that isn’t in your best interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the plunge and try something that exhilarates you. A positive connection with someone will lead to plans that can permanently alter your life. Love is on the rise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Choose intelligence and verbal response over physical action and potential risk of injury or illness. Be wise in your assessments of situations and mindful of those around you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You have plenty to gain if you participate in events focused on making a difference. Do your part, network, donate and align yourself with those doing their best to turn negatives into positives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Delve into something you enjoy, and it will put a smile on your face and give you hope. Put a plan in place and follow through. Refuse to let laziness steal the joy that accomplishments offer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let go of the past and embrace what life offers. Check out what others are up to, and share experiences. Explore your skills and talents creatively and uniquely, and you’ll find a new niche.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t get into a pointless debate with someone who exaggerates. Stay intent on taking care of your financial affairs, and put a game plan in place that will help you save for something unique.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Turn up the volume and make yourself heard. Step into the spotlight, and bring about positive change. Make personal gains, love or self-improvement your goal, and happiness will follow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Speculation is not enough to make a change that can affect your health, wealth and happiness. Thoroughly dissect any offer that comes your way. Play it smart, be safe and eliminate sorrow.

