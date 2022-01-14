Saturday, Jan. 15

Take better care of yourself. Implement a routine that improves efficiency. A healthy attitude will attract positive people and lead to wise decisions. Stop worrying about what others do and focus on what you can achieve. Listen to your inner voice, and you will have no regrets. A domestic change looks promising. Make adjustments that offer peace of mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Express caution if someone exaggerates or offers the impossible. Cut to the facts and make your position clear. Don’t waste time or fall behind when positive change is within reach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Network, socialize and mix business with pleasure. The outcome will offer plenty to mull over regarding what you want to pursue and how to diversify the skills you have to offer.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An investment will pay off if you do the legwork and lower your overhead. Reach out to someone who can offer expert advice and point you in the right direction. An image update will give you the confidence you need to excel.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Check the logistics of what you want to pursue, then formulate a plan. Dedication and hard work will pay off, so don’t let anyone try to alter your course. Do what makes you happy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have your finger on the pulse. Take a close look at what needs to be done and formulate a plan that is within your means. A personal choice will lead to growth and better understanding.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rethink your professional and financial strategies. A change may tempt you, but don’t give up something solid and secure too quickly. You are better off taking baby steps and trusting your instincts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An opportunity is within reach. Be open to suggestions, research the possibilities and discuss your plans with someone you think might be interested in helping you. Love is in the stars.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Assess your financial situation before you spend any money. Take your time, consider how much you can afford and look for a bargain before going into debt. You can be sensibly generous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep the peace and enjoy your day. Network or socialize with people who share your interests. Spending time with someone you love will bring you closer. A change of plans will play in your favor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep an open mind, but don’t spend money on things you don’t need. Channel your energy into something meaningful. Be mindful of others. Take a day trip or research something that interests you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Fix whatever is broken. Trust in your ability to figure out a cheaper way to live. Avoid getting involved in joint ventures with people who have unrealistic expectations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Say what’s on your mind, share your feelings and intentions, and find out where you stand. Don’t trust secondhand information; go directly to the source, and when in doubt, ask questions.

