Tuesday, Feb. 1

A direct approach will help you reach your goal. Stay on course, regardless of temptation or what others decide to do. Control your emotions and devote more time to research and preparation. Look at the facts before you take others’ opinions into consideration. Base your decisions on what you know and what you can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Check facts, but let your emotions contribute to your decision. Have a heart and be mindful, but don’t be gullible. A positive change can lead to progress, but it must be made for the right reason.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen, evaluate and make adjustments. Don’t feel compelled to do things the way someone specifies if you have a system that works better for you. Deliver what’s essential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Listen, assess and formulate what you must do to reach your target. Call on someone reliable to verify that you are on the right track and put your mind at ease.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Indecisiveness will cause confusion, and mistakes will occur if you can’t differentiate between what you want and what you can have. Dissect the information you receive and verify facts.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stay on track and forge ahead. Ignore what others do or say if you want to stay on track. Simplify your life and stick to the path that leads to the highest rewards. Be dedicated and innovative.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll have some unique ideas to share. The input you receive will help you expand your plans. Reach for the stars. Romance is apparent, and making a bold move will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Team up with someone who has as much to offer as you do. If you join forces with someone who is all talk and no action, you’ll do all the work yourself while still having to share the rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You have plenty to look forward to if you embrace the changes that come your way. Don’t fear doing things differently or changing your direction midway. Let your intuition guide you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Show resilience and tenacity, and you will overcome any negativity or opposition. Don’t let anyone lead you astray or take away what’s rightfully yours. Call the shots.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let bitterness engulf you when creativity and adventure will enlighten you and push you in a beneficial direction. A positive attitude will make it easier to let go of the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time on moneymaking projects and less time socializing with your friends. Too much partying will lead to temptations that will make someone you care about question your standards.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Count on yourself and you won’t be disappointed. Delegating responsibilities to someone who isn’t reliable will leave you looking bad. Pick up the pace, and you’ll be able to get everything done.

